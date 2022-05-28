Washing the rain away

Liza Giguere sweeps water off the walkways in front of the stands Friday after a rain delay during the LSU Shreveport (La.) and Bellevue (Neb.) game at the Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston. 

 August Frank/Tribune

