Wash your hands and spread only the virus of kindness

Nothing like a virus to make us realize how closely connected we all are. One person in the group gets the flu, and pretty soon everybody’s got it. Makes you wonder if that theory that every human being on the planet is at least a seventh cousin is true.
Personally, I like the idea that we’re all more closely related that we recognize. Opens up a lot more possibilities for Christmas presents.
Of course there’s always the downside, too, not least of which is having to spend the holidays with that many more obnoxious relatives. And the fact one person’s illness episode is eventually everybody’s illness episode. But that’s what we get for living on this planet all together.
A person really gets the sense of how much we have in common when you ride on an airplane. Everybody squeezed in there like a giant box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts and all sharing the same atmosphere. Which means that if there is a bug anywhere in the vicinity, you have a good chance of catching it.
The obvious precaution is to keep your hands clean, avoid coughing in somebody else’s face and pretending that you are alone on a deserted island and all these other human-looking creatures around you are nothing more than figments of your imagination.
Which is a tactic that does not work. The reality is we are human, and we do all share the same environment.
And another thing: Because we are human, we talk. We can’t help it. St. Augustine is supposed to have said something like, “Because I am human, I am weak. Because I am weak, I have to talk about it” — or words to that effect.
We get into conversations with our neighbors, some of whom may be infected, but we take our chances. It may be a risk, but it’s better than being lonely.
The main thing is, while stuff is going around, wash your hands. And be kind, which is also a sort of virus that spreads.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.