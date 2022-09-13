Warning: unhealthy air quality

Anglers fish off the dock and from boats Monday in the confluence of the Clearwater River and Snake River as smoky conditions settle over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

 August Frank/Tribune

The National Weather Service out of Spokane issued an air quality alert for the region because of wildfire smoke.

The alert is for “almost everywhere east of the Cascades,” said Greg Koch, forecaster for the National Weather Service. It includes Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington and Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce, Clearwater and Idaho counties in Idaho.

