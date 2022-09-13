Warning: unhealthy air quality

The National Weather Service out of Spokane issued an air quality alert for the region because of wildfire smoke.
The alert is for “almost everywhere east of the Cascades,” said Greg Koch, forecaster for the National Weather Service. It includes Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington and Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce, Clearwater and Idaho counties in Idaho.
The alert is in effect until at least 1 p.m. Wednesday for Washington counties and until 11 a.m. Wednesday for Idaho counties.
The lingering smoke is caused by a number of wildfires in the Northwest and surrounding states, and a lack of wind to dissipate the smoke. Koch said the smoke isn’t coming from one fire, but multiple fires in the region in the north, east and south. “West is the best wind direction for our area,” he said.
Over the weekend, several northeastern and eastern winds brought in the smoke over northern Idaho and western Montana, then the winds decreased. “We were just left with a lot of this smoke,” Koch said.
However, there will be gradual improvement from today to Wednesday as more westerly winds come to the region to remove the smoke.
“We may not have bright blue skies this week but conditions should be improving Wednesday through Friday,” Koch said.
Not only will the smoke begin to decrease but temperatures will start becoming lower as well. Those low temperatures can also help fire suppression along with high humidity, especially at night, and both are expected this week.
However, the fires — and the smoke they bring — could remain an issue for the region. “Until it rains in Idaho or Montana, we may be dealing with smoke from time to time this fall,” Koch said.
The area will see temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s, compared to the mid 80s and low 90s this past week. The average high today for Lewiston is expected to be 82 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above average.
According to airnow.gov, areas in the unhealthy category included Grangeville with an air quality index of 198, Clarkston at 189, Lewiston at 184, Lapwai at 183, Pullman and Colfax at 168, Moscow at 166 and Potlatch at 159. In the very unhealthy category was Nezperce, Orofino, Kooskia and Kamiah with an air quality index of 234.
When air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, the person may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time outdoors. When air quality is considered unhealthy, everyone should reduce exposure by limiting time outdoors and avoid strenuous activity. When air quality is considered very unhealthy, everyone should stay inside and filter indoor air to keep it cleaner.