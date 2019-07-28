A portion of construction along Warner Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards is getting close to completion.
The part of the project that’s almost finished includes roadway widening between 11th and 13th streets and a roundabout at the intersection of 12th Street to improve traffic flow for development north of Warner Avenue, including the new Lewiston High School.
A city parking lot and access to the pathway there will be reopened by the end of the day Monday, according to a news release from JUB Engineers. Additional information is available by calling (509) 254-6011.