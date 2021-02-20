A bit more snow might fall in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today, but the forecast generally is moving toward warmer temperatures.
There’s a chance of a rain and snow mix through the weekend, but “any accumulation would be pretty light,” according to meteorologist Mark Turner with the National Weather Service in Spokane.
While the snow might not stick in the valley, the Palouse, from Genesee to the Moscow-Pullman area, will see “maybe another inch or so,” Turner said.
The beginning of the week should bring warmer and windy conditions, with a high of 53 forecast for Monday in Lewiston.
Warming temperatures are expected for the same period on the Palouse, with highs in the mid-40s.
That could cause water to pool in low-lying areas and creeks to swell on the Palouse and Camas Prairie, Turner said, but widespread flooding is not expected.
“Some of the creeks may run kind of muddy for a while,” he said.
The rest of the week looks to be about average for the season.
“The big warm-up will be with the windy warmer conditions mainly on Monday,” Turner said. “Then it will cool off again down into the middle 40s, but still normal for this time of year.”