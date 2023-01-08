Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear Monday at lmtribune.com.
With huge cold weather storms all over the country, many people don’t have heating or power in their houses. For Kamiah and Lapwai residents who need shelter during the night, the Nez Perce Tribe has provided them with those shelters, an effort that started Dec. 16.
Nez Perce Tribal Police Department Cpt. Leotis McCormack gave recognition to the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee, for its “leadership and delegated authority to provide these services. They are the governing body of the Nez Perce Tribe and they do their very best to be good stewards and friends to all community members. Without their leadership, this service would not be available.”
The shelters are located at the Pi-Nee-Was Community Center in Lapwai, and Wa-A’Yas Community Center in Kamiah. Blankets and cots will be available upon request. The shelter areas are located in the locker room areas of the gymnasium, and are only open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
“This is an emergency option when other services are not available,” McCormack explained.
There have been about five people utilizing the shelters so far, with various programs and staff of the Nez Perce Tribe running the shelters. Nez Perce Tribal Police patrol the shelter area during the time it is being used.
The costs of the shelter, staff time and materials come from tribal budgets, but the shelters also use donations made by community members, as well.
“We’ve had a great response for families sponsoring food or water or other materials that can be provided to the individuals that are in need,” McCormack said.
“This is 100% a Nez Perce Tribal-funded service. There is no running budget amount available and the tribal programs do what they can to help fill in the gaps to ensure there is a warm place for our community members.”
According to McCormack, tribal leadership gives the authority to provide the service and the programs step in and do what they can. Any costs are shared by the appropriate programs giving whatever services they provide.
The shelters will be available for the duration of the cold season, with the tribe following weather patterns.
“The weather is currently very wet outside, which can be a danger to any vulnerable population that we serve,” McCormack said. “The cold and snow have been on and off for the past couple of months and it has been difficult to project any changes.”
— Hannah Hale, The Clearwater Progress, Kamiah
Rural food pantries push forward despite drawbacks
COLFAX — With the rise in food shortages and prices, pantries have been having a hard time finding food. In the face of these crises Whitman County pantries are feeling hopeful, and grateful to their communities for lending a helping hand.
Executive Director of Council on Aging, Paige Collins said that though Second Harvest had to suspend services she has seen an outpouring of help from the local community. Other than a pipe bursting, and a minor setback with slight flooding they are moving forward well.
Collins confirmed that the early morning of Thursday, Dec. 29 Sampson’s Plumbing fixed the burst pipe, and turned the pantry water back on.
“At this moment we are still working on logistics for how this is going to work,” Collin’s said, noting that in January Moses lake is bringing in the food Second Harvest was going to.
“When we heard there was not going to be any food coming into Whitman County we called the State of Washington,” said Operations Manager of Community Services of Moses Lake, Penny Archer, “We let them know that we would be able to substitute for Second Harvest”
Archer mentioned that the Community Services of Moses Lake already takes care of Grant, Adams, Lincoln, Benton and Yakima counties.
“Right now we’re planning on doing it for the next eight months,” Archer said, “then we’ll reevaluate and see if Second Harvest is back on their feet.”
Collins mentioned that the food Community Services of Moses Lake will be bringing to Colfax is intended to be shared with other rural pantries.
At the Colton/Uniontown food pantry, Executive Director Debbie Niehenke also confirms that in times like this community plays an important role.
“The Colton Uniontown community is an amazing group,” Niehenke said, noting that when challenging situations like this come up everyone jumps in and figures out how to help.
Not only do the rural pantries feel thankful to their communities at this time, but also to the network that they’ve created together, “Paige has been tremendous, because she has been able to find us sources,” said Niehenke, adding that at every individual pantry the communities step up to volunteer more.
In regards to Second Harvest having to suspend their deliveries to Whitman County, Niehenke acknowledged that they had to make a difficult decision, “I know they’ve had challenges, and had to make a big decision,” she added that the announcement really made Whitman County step up.
“We had an appreciated outpouring, and were able to stock our Christmas baskets,” she said.
Both Collins and Niehenke have high hopes despite the challenges, and know that the food pantries are going to be OK.
“Whitman County is pretty well bound together,” Niehenke said. “Everyone steps up and helps everyone else,” noting that sometimes everyone just has to remember to share the information. Even with food prices up and shortages, Niehenke believes in the people of the rural communities, “I know our whole county is going to step in and help everyone,” she said.
— Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette, Colfax