Warmer weather should be on the way

Jason Bowles, of Moscow, cleans snow off of Vehicles at Valley Car Sales Monday in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

After a week of heavy snow, icy winds and slick roads around the region, the forecast for the next seven days is calling for slightly warmer temperatures and milder precipitation.

Joey Clevenger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane, said this week’s weather pattern is a little uncertain.

Tags

Recommended for you