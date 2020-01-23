SPOKANE — With a warm week ahead, snow is expected to melt in Spokane.
“We’re going to take a break from winter for a week or two here,” said Greg Koch, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Spokane office.
Temperatures are forecast in the mid- to upper-30s for Tuesday and Wednesday with the potential for some rain and snow mix, Koch said.
“This week we’re looking for temperatures to gradually climb above average,” Koch said. “I think what we’ll see over the next week or 10 days is a gradual melting of our snowpack around town.”
There likely won’t be any additional snow accumulation over the next few days, Koch said.
The melting is not expecting to cause flooding, he added.
Still, residents should check to see if their storm drains need clearing.
Temperatures should continue warming up through the weekend as well.
“Thursday and into the weekend we warm up well above average into the low- to mid-40s which is about 10 degrees above our average high of 35,” Koch said.
In the mountains, some light snow can be expected over the next few days.
The warmer temperatures shouldn’t create significant melting at local ski resorts, Koch said.
“It looks like a weather pattern that will favor melting snow in the valleys but a continuation of building snow in the mountains,” Koch said.
