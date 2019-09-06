WAPATO, Wash. — Wapato’s mayor has fired the city clerk-treasurer in the midst of a financial crisis, leaving the city without a point of contact for finances and the budget — and, at the same time, as allegations mount about the misappropriation of funds and destruction of public records.
Mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa fired Kim Grimm on Aug. 30, after placing her on paid administrative leave twice.
Grimm was responsible for collecting outstanding funds owed the city, reconciling the city’s bank statements, preparing city council agenda packets, signing off on passed ordinances and resolutions, helping with public records requests and records management, and overseeing all finance functions, including budgeting, accounting, debt management and financial planning.
She’s been mostly absent from Wapato City Hall since Alvarez-Roa placed her on paid administrative leave for the first time Aug. 19. She returned to work for a day and a half, after which Alvarez-Roa placed her on administrative leave a second time, on Aug. 27, and had her escorted off city property by a police officer.
The position has otherwise been vacant for the past 2½ weeks, and city services and planning have felt the loss.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Public Works Director Jeff Schumaker and Fire Chief Bob Clark both noted that their department credit cards had been declined for work-related purchases.
The city attorney explained that all credit cards were frozen or under evaluation, given about $3,000 of questionable expenses tied to former administrator Juan Orozco’s city credit card account and a number of other purchases through checks signed by unauthorized city personnel. Grimm was working to get the accounts back in order, but with her departure, things had come to a standstill and employees needed to be patient, said Mayor Pro Tem Keith Workman.
Clark asked whom he should work with to start preparing next year’s budget. The deadlines were rapidly approaching, he added. With Grimm gone, the answer to that also was not clear.
Other city officials have stepped up to fill the gaps. Councilor Ira Cantu took on a clerk pro tempore position, allowing her to sign ordinances and resolutions passed by the council. Carmen Jennings, a deputy clerk treasurer, now is handling public records requests and Grimm’s responsibilities in addition to her own.
Grimm also had been at the forefront of reporting possibly illegal activity to investigating agencies, including the state attorney general, state auditor, and county prosecuting attorney, Grimm’s attorney Tim Carlson said.