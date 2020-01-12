WAPATO, Wash. — The City of Wapato has closed another lawsuit, paying $7,500 to settle an allegation of public records violations.
Pasco resident Roger Lenk filed a public records request Oct. 23, 2018, asking for all electronic communications from Wapato’s former city administrator Juan Orozco dating back to Jan. 1.
He noted in his lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court on Sept. 3, 2019, that Wapato had provided some responsive records — in installments of 100 emails in January, 355 additional emails in February, and 1,244 emails in May — but had ceased communication with him July 18, 2019.
The city was going through significant turmoil at the time. In May, the state auditor’s office reported eight findings of “egregious” mismanagement and violations of the law. The Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney, along with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, launched a criminal investigation into city affairs in June, which remains ongoing.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued Wapato in June, alleging Orozco had used his position to enrich himself. Orozco resigned on July 19, as part of a settlement agreement with the state Attorney General’s Office.
The Wapato City Council passed a resolution in August, defunding all nonunion, contractual or appointed employees not authorized in the budget or with contract approval from the council, including assistants to appointed mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa or Orozco. Alvarez-Roa said at the end of August she had terminated six employees given that mandate, including Cristina Roselli, the individual then overseeing public records requests.