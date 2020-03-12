PULLMAN — A nonprofit blood collection center is struggling to maintain its blood supply as coronavirus fears are keeping donors away.
Vitalant is encouraging healthy people to donate to ensure enough blood is being provided to hospitals. It is also trying to alleviate any fears the public may have about the safety of visiting a donation center.
Tesia Hummer, Vitalant spokeswoman, said that fear of going out in public is likely the main reason people are staying away from donation centers.
Joe Fairbanks, Vitalant territory manager, said some scheduled appointments were canceled for the blood drive held Wednesday in front of Pullman City Hall. He has also noticed some of Vitalant’s regular donors have not been providing blood recently.
Hummer said the effects are being felt regionally. In Spokane, for example, 13 people scheduled to donate did not arrive.
Additionally, with universities choosing to switch to online classes because of coronavirus, Vitalant’s ability to meet hospital demand regionally could be severely affected. According to a Vitalant news release, 35 percent of its blood donors are students. Washington State University announced Wednesday that its classes will be online starting March 23.
Hummer assured that Vitalant staff disinfects all surfaces at the donation centers and does not reuse any collection equipment. Fairbanks said staff follow a “rigourous (Food and Drug Administration) cleaning and sterilization process.”
People who are sick are barred from donating to Vitalant. People suspected of having been exposed to COVID-19 and people who have visited China, South Korea, Iran and Italy within 28 days are also not allowed to donate. A Vitalant news release stated that all blood undergoes “vigorous FDA-mandated testing.”
Donors are required to fill out a health history questionnaire before giving blood. Hummer said even if the donor claims they are healthy, Vitalant staff can still bar them from donating if they notice symptoms of an illness.
She said these precautions make donating blood safe.
“You’re not very likely to come in contact with a sick person,” she said.
According to Vitalant, donations during the spring months are crucial because donors are usually in short supply during the summer months. All blood types are needed, but there is a significant need for platelets and type O donations.
Vitalant organizes a blood drive on Mondays in Moscow at the Eastside Marketplace. Fairbanks offered a simple plea to the public.
“If you’re healthy, come donate,” he said.
