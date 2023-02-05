Whether he’s in his office or out on one of the idyllic woodland trails of the Payette National Forest, U.S. Forest Service Public Affairs officer Brian Harris receives a lot of calls that go something like this:

“Hey, we’re going to come up. We’ve got a contract to do some work on some facility in McCall. We’ll be in the area for a month and a half ... is there a place that I can live in the National Forest?”