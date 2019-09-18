Walmart arrest case moves forward after judge dismisses incorrect charge

ASOTIN — An incorrect charge chalked up to a “scrivener’s error” was dismissed Tuesday at the latest hearing for Mark A. Domino, of Clarkston, but the case is moving forward.
Domino, 52, who has been battling the city of Clarkston ever since his arrest in late June in the Walmart parking lot, was originally cited with “obstruction of gambling enforcement” and resisting arrest.
Judge Tina Kernan said the gambling-related charge was a mistake that likely occurred when a wrong box was checked. She dismissed it because the prosecutor’s office didn’t attempt to correct it until about five minutes before Tuesday’s hearing, but she gave the city attorney another week to file the intended charge, which is obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
“The city can still refile the correct charge,” Kernan told the defendant. “This dismissal is not a magic solution to your case.”
Domino, who is representing himself in court, questioned why the city is being given another chance to file a charge against him after failing to notice the mistake for more than three months.
“So all this time I’ve been defending myself against a charge that wasn’t even filed?” Domino said. “The city didn’t notice it during all of these proceedings? It makes me wonder if they even read it.”
Intern Alex Zollinger, who handled the pretrial hearing Tuesday, didn’t speak during the brief proceeding in District Court. Richardson, who was contacted by phone later in the day, said the gambling-related charge was dismissed without prejudice and the city has the legal right to refile the correct charge. Domino is also facing a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and the city indicated it’s planning on refilling the obstruction of a law enforcement officer charge.
The defendant was arrested by Clarkston police after officers responded to a call about a suspected vehicle prowler opening the doors of multiple cars in the Walmart parking lot. The arrest was captured on cellphones and spread quickly on social media.
Domino, who works at the store, had actually opened the doors of his own car prior to being apprehended, and a dispatcher erroneously told police a man matching his description had attempted to enter three cars.
During the investigation, Domino refused to hand over his identification and allegedly refused to comply with orders. He was tased and taken to the ground before being taken to the Asotin County Jail.
For months, Domino has asked the judge to dismiss the charges, saying he was arrested on faulty information and did not try to fight or flee from officers. He has pleaded innocent to all charges.
In early September, Kernan determined probable cause exists for the charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and the matter could continue toward trial.
A status hearing was set for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Any new motions filed in the case will be heard at that time, the judge said.
Domino’s trial is tentatively set for Oct. 3-4 in Asotin County District Court. Richardson will represent the city at trial.
