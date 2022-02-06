WALLA WALLA— No one was injured in a garage fire Friday, Feb. 4, at a Walla Walla residence in the 700 block of North Seventh Avenue.
Firefighters from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 responded to the residence at about 4:10 a.m. to find flames coming from a detached garage about 30 feet from a house, Walla Walla Fire Department spokesperson Jennifer Scott said in a release.
The fire did not reach any other structures and was under control by 4:32 p.m.
Damage to the property, owned by Joni Fredricksen, is estimated at $16,000, according to the release.
Officials said the cause of the fire remains undetermined.