Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.