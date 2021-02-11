ASOTIN — A Walla Walla County judge will preside over the trial of Scott D. Gallina in Asotin County.
According to documents filed Thursday in Asotin County Superior Court, Judge M. Scott Wolfram will be taking over the case previously handled by Spokane County Judge Michael Price.
Gallina, 57, a former Superior Court judge in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties, is scheduled to go to trial in April on charges of sexual misconduct. He has pleaded innocent to second-degree rape, indecent liberties and four counts of third-degree assault for alleged crimes against two women who were employed in Asotin County when he was on the bench.
A recent order from Chief Justice Steven Gonzalez of the Supreme Court of Washington rescinded Price’s temporary assignment in Asotin County. Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns, who now presides over the three-county district, recused herself and sent the case to Walla Walla County for a new judge.
Wolfram agreed to preside over the Gallina trial, which is scheduled to begin April 5 in Asotin County Superior Court. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the proceeding will likely take place at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium.
Gallina is represented by Spokane defense attorneys Carl Oreskovich and Andrew M. Wagley. Seattle attorneys Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite are handling the case on behalf of the attorney general’s office.