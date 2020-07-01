Students at the Clarkston branch of Walla Walla Community College will have a new degree opportunity to pursue this fall.
The college will offer an associate degree in agricultural business — an addition that will not affect the budget, according to WWCC systemwide President Chad Hickox.
Chad Miltenberger, the dean of the Clarkston campus, said the degree combines classes that were already being offered.
“Basically, we are harnessing the resources we already had and there’s been a little bit of realignment,” Miltenberger said. “This is an opportunity for more development in agriculture at the Clarkston campus.”
The new degree option resulted from conversations with industry sectors in the area that stated the pathway was important for the region.
Hickox, who became the president in late May, said he plans to continually strengthen partnerships with area chambers of commerce, port districts, Valley Vision, and the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association, as well as other regional economic development agencies, to provide more opportunities for its students.
Other partnerships have aided that goal in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through the workforce development facility on the Clarkston campus.
“This community college has been, and will remain, an incubator for new ideas and innovation,” Hickox said in a news release. “At the same time, WWCC will regularly evaluate our existing programs to ensure they are relevant to our students and local employers. That means we may occasionally close programs to put those resources elsewhere, but we also continue to develop new programs and offerings to meet the changing needs of our students and the communities we serve.”
Enrollment for the fall quarter at the Clarkston branch will continue through the summer, so Miltenberger said he’s not sure how many students will enroll for the new degree. Classes for the fall quarter are scheduled to begin Sept. 21.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.