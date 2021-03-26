Wall of honor

Scott Trotter, who co-owns Image Design Center with his wife, Tracy, places a replica of the retired jersey of former Lewis-Clark State College baseball player Chad Miltenberger on the center-field wall earlier this week at Harris Field. Miltenberger’s jersey is accompanied by that of fellow LCSC alumnus and former Major League Baseball outfielder Marvin Benard. Miltenberger, a Clarkston native, played for the Warriors in 1983 and 1984. The catcher — who finished the 1983 campaign with a .482 batting average — was inducted into the Warrior Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013. The current Warriors will play at home this weekend against Eastern Oregon, with doubleheaders scheduled for noon Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Scott Trotter, who co-owns Image Design Center with his wife, Tracy, places a replica of the retired jersey of former Lewis-Clark State College baseball player Chad Miltenberger on the center-field wall earlier this week at Harris Field. Miltenberger’s jersey is accompanied by that of fellow LCSC alumnus and former Major League Baseball outfielder Marvin Benard. Miltenberger, a Clarkston native, played for the Warriors in 1983 and 1984. The catcher — who finished the 1983 campaign with a .482 batting average — was inducted into the Warrior Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013. The current Warriors will play at home this weekend against Eastern Oregon, with doubleheaders scheduled for noon Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tags