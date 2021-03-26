Wall of honor

Scott Trotter, who co-owns Image Design Center with his wife, Tracy, places a replica of the retired jersey of former Lewis-Clark State College baseball player Chad Miltenberger on the center-field wall earlier this week at Harris Field. Miltenberger’s jersey is accompanied by that of fellow LCSC alumnus and former Major League Baseball outfielder Marvin Benard. Miltenberger, a Clarkston native, played for the Warriors in 1983 and 1984. The catcher — who finished the 1983 campaign with a .482 batting average — was inducted into the Warrior Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013. The current Warriors will play at home this weekend against Eastern Oregon, with doubleheaders scheduled for noon Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
What is your favorite way to eat chicken?
You voted: