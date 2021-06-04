LAPWAI — Audrick Chapman Jr. walked the oval-shaped track at Lapwai Middle/High School for several additional laps Thursday morning after about 200 students participating in an Honor Walk had cleared the area.
The student-led walk was organized by three sophomores, Keilan Arthur, Precious Domebo and Justin Rickman, to commemorate those who died of COVID-19 during the pandemic, particularly elderly and immunocompromised community members.
“Everybody’s helped me out, and I’ve been struggling,” Chapman said. “It’s been hard. I’m walking to give thanks.”
After writing the names of lost loved ones on individual slips of paper, students and faculty members walked the track together in an effort to deal with grief and honor those affected by the pandemic.
Ryan Oatman, a member of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee, graduated from the school in 1995 and spoke before the event. The pandemic hit Oatman’s family personally when his sister nearly died from the virus after spending 11 days on a ventilator. His grandparents were also hospitalized with COVID-19.
“It was one slip-up,” Oatman said. “And she brought it home.”
After noticing a lack of appetite and shortness of breath, among other symptoms, Oatman’s sister consulted with a childhood friend and doctor who gave recommendations over the phone. Eventually, Oatman made the decision to drive her to the hospital.
Had his sister not received care, Oatman said bluntly, “she would have died.”
Principal D’Lisa Penney noted Lapwai, like other Native communities, has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. There have been no student deaths related to COVID-19, but many parents, grandparents and other relatives weren’t as fortunate.
“Our young people have survived,” Penney said. “They walk with grace and mercy. They give back to the community.”
Over the last year and a half, Penney met with local public health officials each week to track community transmission and ensure symptomatic students were tested.
“I’ve never wanted to play the political game with COVID-19,” she said. “We’ve had a mask mandate all year, and I did not have to shut down a single classroom.”
School administrators have been proactive since the start, according to Holly Selstad, who teaches U.S. history. Selstad helped develop alternate schedules to reduce spread.
“When a person in the community passed away, everyone was affected,” Domebo said. “It felt bad.”
Verna Johnson, special services teacher at the school, said she’s seen the effects on students’ mental health firsthand.
“I’ve seen the effect on students in terms of mental health,” Johnson said. “We’re hoping that next year we’ll return to normalcy, because we know that’s what the kids long for.”
