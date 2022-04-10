KENDRICK — Alizabeth Walker was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman for Kendrick-Juliaetta at a program held Saturday in the high scholl gymnasium.
Walker, the daughter of Megan Walker of Kendrick, earned $1,700 in scholarships on the evening, winning the Self Expression and Be Your Best Self categories.
First alternate is Samantha Roberts, who was first in Scholastics, Interview and Talent, and collected $1,150.
Second alternate is Star Flint. She won the Fitness and Spirit categories and took home $550.
Other conestants were Drew Stacy and Mason Anderson.