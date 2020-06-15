Walk on water? No problem

Water striders move across the surface of a pond at the Lewiston Wildlife Habitat Area on Friday. The insects are able to move across the surface of water thanks to thousands of microscopic hairs scored with groves on their legs. The groves trap air and increase their buoyancy. A water strider’s legs are buoyant enough to support 15 times its weight.
