Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region.
———
WAITSBURG, Wash. — One of the best feelings is when you figure out what is meant by “do what you love and love what you do,” and Koby Harris is figuring it out early.
The Waitsburg High School student recently turned his remote control car hobby into an ambassador partnership with a California-based racing company.
Tekno RC is a California-based remote control car company, specializing in racing equipment. It sells cars, parts, tools and engines for remote control cars. Harris has been using Tekno’s equipment on his cars, and liked the company so much, he signed a yearlong contract for 2020 to serve as an ambassador. He will continue to use and promote their products and the sport of RC car racing, as well as grow his future in the RC world.
Harris started racing remote control cars two summers ago. While at his nephew’s BMX race in Walla Walla, he heard cheering and shouting that didn’t belong to parents at the BMX race.
“I heard something going on, so I decided to go check it out. They were racing RC cars, and I was immediately interested,” Harris said. “The environment was so exciting from the beginning.”
Harris said that the RC car community was very supportive, and included everyone from hobby racers to veteran professionals, and that the community has stayed that way since he started. It’s part of the RC car culture.
Harris explained that he races in the NW Championship series. He competes against racers from Washington and Idaho in a six-race series. Roughly 300 cars race in this series, and Harris said that he has seen racers as young as 8 years old. Racers young and old are always welcome.
— Beka Compton, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday
Fire chief wants sprinklers in rental homes
McCALL — McCall Fire & EMS Chief Garrett de Jong fears a disastrous fire unless homes rented to 10 or more people at a time are held to the same fire safety standards as motels that require sprinklers and escape maps.
The city of McCall says a 2-year-old state law forbids the city from imposing stricter standards on homes that rent to visitors for 30 days or less at a time. But the sponsor of the law told The Star-News that she sees no reason the city cannot add safety standards under the law.
“I don’t want some day for there to be some huge fire in a vacation rental that sleeps 50 people and then have people like, ‘How’d this happen?’” said de Jong, whose McCall Fire Protection District is a separate entity from the city.
Currently, city code classifies all vacation rentals as “single-family dwellings” to be built to International Residential Code, which only requires standard fire safety features like smoke detectors.
Of 390 vacation rentals in city limits, at least 75 sleep 10 or more people, according to city business license records. However, the actual number is more than 75 since property management companies operate several rentals of 10 or more under one business license.
City code requires homes sleeping 20 or more people to obtain a special permit to regulate noise and parking, but the permit does not prescribe additional fire safety requirements.
Under de Jong’s proposal, all new vacation rentals in McCall sleeping 10 or more people would include the same fire safety features defined in the International Building Code for motels.
Those requirements would include interior fire sprinklers that automatically notify the fire department when triggered. Posting emergency escape maps would also be required in each bedroom to help guests find their way out.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Judge awards $1.1M in 2015 Christmas Day fire
McCALL — A judge in Boise has awarded $1.1 million in damages in connection with a 2015 Christmas Day fire that destroyed a house in McCall.
Fourth District Court Judge Steven Hippier handed down the damages after a jury found a Boise home builder and two McCall businesses were negligent in the installation of a fireplace that was traced as the cause of the fire.
Nearly all of the judgment, or just over $1 million, was handed down against McCall Stove Co., which the jury found to be 75 percent negligent in the fire.
The judgment was awarded to Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. of Idaho, which held the fire insurance policy for John and Jill Thompson, the owners of the home at 227 Morgan Drive in the River’s Crossing subdivision that was destroyed in the fire.
The Thompsons and four members of their family escaped the home unharmed, and a family dog was found alive hours later.
Farm Bureau Mutual paid the Thompsons about $1.8 million as part of the insurance settlement, and the lawsuit was filed by Farm Bureau to recoup its costs, according to the original lawsuit filed in September 2017.
The lawsuit claimed the Thompsons purchased the fireplace from McCall Stove and hired the business to install it in the Morgan Drive home.
McCall Stove assembled the chimney pipe “contrary to the manufacturer’s recommendations” and also failed to install an insulation shield around the chimney pipe, the lawsuit said.
— Tom Grote, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday