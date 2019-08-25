Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
WAITSBURG — Following a lengthy discussion, the Waitsburg City Council unanimously agreed that woody yard debris and cardboard will be accepted at the city’s wastewater treatment plant from 8 a.m. to noon on both Saturdays and Mondays.
Glass, paper and plastics recycling will not be resumed, and all recycling programs will be reevaluated in approximately six months.
Mayor Marty Dunn added the topic to the agenda after receiving multiple complaints from residents who are no longer able to dump debris at the wastewater plant. Historically, the plant gates were left open and residents were allowed to drop off woody debris at the plant to be chipped.
In June, City Administrator Randy Hinchliffe informed the council that abuse of the site was becoming more rampant and that someone, possibly a tree contractor, had dumped four whole trees. At that time, it was decided that the gates would be closed, and debris would only be accepted when staff was guaranteed to be on-site, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday mornings.
Dunn said he had also received comments from concerned citizens asking about the city’s decision to remove the recycling bins at the city shop.
The council agreed that cardboard will be accepted on the same schedule as woody debris and can be dropped off inside the baler building.
Hinchliffe described the current state of recycling as “abysmal” due largely to China’s unwillingness to accept recycling from the U.S. He said the cost structure has changed since recycling was previously offered in Waitsburg and now includes container rent, tonnage and sundry costs. He said BDI estimates that it will cost $3,800 a year just to have a bin sit at the shop and dump it. He said that having an employee on site on Saturday would mean additional costs.
Council agreed that the costs to reestablish the service are currently prohibitive.
— Dena Martin, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday
Valley County commissioners propose 40 percent raise for themselves: $62,000 salary called needed to balance heavier work load
CASCADE — Valley County commissioners are set to receive a 40 percent raise in pay if the 2020 county budget is adopted as proposed on Monday.
Commissioners currently make about $44,000 per year, but the new budget would raise commissioners’ wages to about $62,000.
A public hearing on the 2020 budget, which includes the higher commissioners wages will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the Valley County Courthouse in Cascade.
The current wage assumes commissioners Gordon Cruickshank, Elt Hasbrouck and Dave Bingaman work about 20 hours per week, a figure that is regularly exceeded, Cruickshank said.
The new wage will assume a time commitment of about 30 hours per week, he said.
“The commissioners will work to be in the courthouse to be more accessible to the public,” he said.
Cruickshank, the commission’s chair, said he regularly works more than 40 hours per week on county business.
“Valley County has grown quite a bit in the last decade to where the amount of meetings and committees we need to be on makes it more of a full-time job,” he said.
“The workload has increased to 3-4 days per week as has the stress to do a good job,” Hasbrouck said.
If approved, the change would go into effect Oct. 1. Cruickshank has announced he will step down on Sept. 30, the day before the raise would be implemented.
“In my opinion if the wages are better, then we can in the future have commissioners who can dedicate more time to the job of a commissioner,” he said. “Our job isn’t just an 8 to 5 as we currently respond to phone calls, email or meetings outside of normal working hours.”
In the summer of 2017, commissioners delegated day-to-day duties of the various county departments to the other elected officials who work full time at the courthouse. That was done so that department heads could confer with a superior in the absence of commissioners, who do not have offices in the courthouse.
That delegation would not change with the proposed raises in the commissioners salaries.
Commissioners last got a raise on Oct. 1, 2018, when a 3 percent hike raised the pay from $42,662.25 to $43,942.12.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday