The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a rollover crash on Waha Road on Saturday that sent two to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
A news release states a pickup truck, driven by Ross Mabie, left the roadway and rolled down an embankment. Mabie was driving toward Lewiston when he lost control while making a turn near the 21 Ranch.
Mabie and his passenger, Timothy Dreadfulwater, were assisted out of the vehicle and taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Neither of the men were wearing their seat belts, according to the release.
Mabie was later charged with driving under the influence along with other infractions.
Medics from the Lewiston Fire Department arrived on scene to assist.