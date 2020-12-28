A new mode of transportation has debuted in downtown Lewiston to provide people with a fun holiday activity.
Luke Blewett, with Kimberley Black Cattle, has been offering free horse- or mule-drawn wagon rides on Saturdays.
The service started in October and will continue through the New Year’s Day weekend before Blewett takes a hiatus in anticipation of warmer weather.
“It’s nice because everyone smiles, everyone that gets on here is happy and everyone who sees us smiles,” Blewett said. “It’s just been kind of a tough year, so if we can give them a free ride, that’s awesome.”
Blewett typically makes a loop through downtown, but he also accommodates requests.
Brittany Wells, 27, of Lewiston, was recently able to experience her first horse-drawn wagon ride after catching a glimpse of Blewett downtown. Wells’ 6-year-old son Roman held the reins and yelled commands to the horses.
“It was a great experience for the family,” she said. “We were trying to show my dad and his new wife the area, so it was the perfect timing for us to have something really cool to do with them.”
Wells, who recently moved to the area from out of state with her family, said the rides help bring additional activities into the downtown corridor.
“I think it just brings more life downtown and it’s a bonus to bring more people to come and see everything here, because it’s cute. But I think (downtown) is also kind of a hidden gem,” Wells said.
During his rides, Blewett has noticed that people on the wagon oftentimes spot stores they didn’t know existed. He also said the activity helps people enjoy those around them.
“The world is really fast and this is really slow, so an amazing thing happens when you put people in a wagon: They talk,” Blewett said with a laugh. “Everybody’s got a smile on their face and that’s what we want.”
While there’s no cost to riders, Blewett does accept tips and has sold some advertising for the wagon. The money he generates goes back into his Lewiston-based ranch that raises registered Angus.
“The way agriculture is, you have to diversify a little bit and try to generate some outside income,” Blewett said.
Last week, Blewett had his two black Percheron draft horses leading the way. His daughter, Isabel, directed the horses and waved to cars passing by. On other days, he utilizes his mules.
The wagon rides provide Sally and Dickie, his horses, with an opportunity to work outside of the ranch where they mow grass or harrow pastures.
“This is what they’re bred for and this is their whole life,” Blewett said. “They like to work and they get bored standing around, so it’s kind of fun for them to do what they are supposed to do.”
To hail a ride on the wagon, people are encouraged to flag Blewett down. He doesn’t have designated pickup or drop-off locations. The rides are normally offered on Saturday afternoons until around 6 p.m., but those hours vary.
Blewett plans to bring the wagon rides back to downtown Lewiston this summer.
