A dozen Washington state tribes and tribal organizations will receive nearly $11 million dollars in federal grants to help mitigate the disproportionate impacts of sea-level rise, drought and other climate change-related stressors to the land and water.

Coastal tribes like the Makah and Quinault, who have lived on the shores since time immemorial, have had to begin to move their communities to higher ground. Other inland tribes have seen rivers and streams become increasingly low, warm and hostile for the fish they rely on.

