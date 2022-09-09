WA COVID-19 state of emergency to end Oct. 31

Inslee

 AP Rachel LaCorte

OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that the state of emergency sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic will end Oct. 31, nearly three years after the Democratic governor first issued the order.

“I’m confident now that we have reached a significant milestone in the COVID effort,” Inslee said at a news conference at the Capitol. “We are now in a position to be able to continue our efforts against COVID in multiple ways without the necessity of an emergency order.”

Tags

Recommended for you