A vulnerable child is missing from the Northwest Children’s Home, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
Kazmira Sunshine Swanson, 16, was last seen at the facility on Saturday. Police believe she left the home at 419 22nd Ave. on foot and headed east.
She is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing dark jeans, a gray sweat T-shirt and purple/blue shoes.
Swanson previously went missing from a residential living facility near Spokane in April, according to a report in the Spokesman-Review Newspaper.
Anyone with information about Swanson is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department at (208) 746-0171 or by calling 911.