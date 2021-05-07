Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee in an election that wraps up Saturday.
Challenger Ryan Oatman is facing incumbent Mary Jane Miles in a race for Seat 1. Samuel N. Penney seeks a return to the council and is facing incumbent Ferris Paisano III for Seat 2. Incumbent Shirley J. Allman and challenger James R. Spencer are running for Seat 3.
Voting by absentee ballot closed Thursday. In-person voting will occur from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wa-A’Yas Community Center in Kamiah, the Teweepuu Community Center in Orofino or the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center at Lapwai.
Vote counting can be viewed on the tribe’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/NPT1855/ — starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. Results will be posted on the page and at nezperce.org/government/general-council/.
The council is the tribe’s governing body. It has nine members who serve staggered three-year terms.