When Nez Perce County voters head to the polls in November, they’ll choose among candidates vying for the opportunity to serve on a local school board.
Two positions on the Lewiston School Board are up for grabs, although one member, Staci Baldwin, is running for reelection.
“It’s so important to give back to the community, and I think the school board is a great place to continue putting my efforts,” she said.
Baldwin was first welcomed to the school board in 2014 when she took over for a member who resigned. She later ran unopposed for a full term.
Five other contenders have applied for the current openings, including Christina Brando-Subis, Jon Lang and former school board member Charles M. Stroschein, all of whom interviewed for a position on the board filled in August. The other candidates are Marcie Carter and Cherie Wiik.
“It’s awesome there are so many people willing to step up and do this role,” Baldwin said. “No matter what happens next, it’s going to be great for our community.”
The school board consists of five unpaid members who serve staggered six-year terms.
President Brad Rice, whose term also expires at the end of this year, has chosen not to run for reelection. After serving on the school board for more than 10 years, he hopes to focus on other commitments.
“I’ve accomplished the goals I set out for myself, more or less,” Rice said. “Someone else should take a turn.”
In other school districts, many candidates are running uncontested. Applicants for open positions on the Culdesac, Kendrick, Genesee and Highland school boards are all unopposed.
Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher is pursuing the opening for Zone 1 on the Culdesac School Board and Mitchell Reid is seeking Zone 2. No candidates have filed for Zone 3.
Donald Parks is looking to fill a spot on the Kendrick School Board and Alan Krick is pursuing a seat on the Genesee School Board. Chad Knowlton is the sole applicant for Zone 5 on the Highland School Board.
Three positions are open on the Lapwai School Board. DelRae Kipp and Brittney Yearout are competing for the seat representing Zone 1, Lori Johnson and Vega Greene are both vying for Zone 2, and Sonya Samuels-Allen and Tess Greene have applied for Zone 3.
For the Orofino School Board, Jesse Daniels and Russell Norland are competing for an open position in Zone 4.
The general election is Nov. 2, and voting will take place at several locations across the county.
