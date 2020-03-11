The Kamiah School District will be able to reopen its middle school building after unofficial election results show voters approved a two-year supplemental levy Tuesday night.
The levy, expected to generate $647,000 annually, passed with 747 votes, or about 51 percent of the vote, in favor of the measure and 722 votes, or about 49 percent, in opposition, with 1,469 votes in all.
The estimated annual tax rate is $285 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
The district has been without a levy for one year, after the previous measure in 2019 failed. Around $270,000 of the levy funds will be used for maintenance upgrades and repairs of the district’s buildings. The remaining $377,000 will support basic operational costs.
Seven measures in other north central Idaho school districts were approved by voters. They include:
Highland Joint School District: The one-year supplemental levy of $499,000 for maintenance and operations passed with 217 votes, or about 64 percent, in favor of the measure and 123 votes, or about 36 percent, in opposition, with 340 votes in all. The estimated annual cost is about $304 per $100,000 of taxable property value.
Culdesac School District: The two-year supplemental levy of $250,000 annually for maintenance and operations passed with 107 votes, or about 74 percent, in favor of the measure and 38 votes, or about 26 percent, in opposition, with 145 votes in all. The estimated annual cost is about $411 per $100,000 of taxable property value.
Genesee School District: The one-year supplemental levy of $935,000 for maintenance and operations passed with 44 votes, or about 56 percent, in favor of the measure and 34 votes, or about 44 percent, in opposition, with 78 votes in all. The estimated annual cost is about $468 per $100,000 of taxable property value.
Kendrick School District: The one-year supplemental levy of $810,000 for maintenance and operations passed with 239 votes, or about 64 percent, in favor of the measure and 137 votes, or about 36 percent, in opposition, with 376 votes in all. The estimated annual cost is about $540 per $100,000 of taxable property value.
Orofino School District: The two-year supplemental levy of about $2.69 million annually for maintenance and operations passed with 944 votes, or about 58 percent, in favor of the measure and 679 votes, or about 42 percent, in opposition, with 1,623 votes in all. The estimated annual cost is about $428 per $100,000 of taxable property value.
Potlatch School District: The one-year supplemental levy of $1.75 million for maintenance and operations passed with 486 votes, or about 58 percent, in favor of the measure and 345 votes, or about 42 percent, in opposition, with 831 votes in all. The estimated annual cost is about $616 per $100,000 of taxable property value.
