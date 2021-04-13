What could be the final week of the 2021 Idaho legislative session kicked off in Boise on Monday with a discussion about voter identification requirements.
There was also a failed attempt to steer more transportation funding to local highway districts, as well as a presentation regarding “Greater Idaho.”
Some details on the day’s activities:
BEEFING UP VOTER ID — Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, saw his voter identification measure pass the House on a 56-12 party-line vote.
Several versions of the legislation have been introduced this session. The latest, House Bill 344, requires the use of an Idaho driver’s license, state-issued photo ID or tribal ID card with a physical address for new voter registrations.
If people can’t provide one of those forms of identification, they must provide another accepted form of ID along with a utility bill, lease agreement or other documentation showing proof of address.
“This bill was brought forward by some of the people in my area who were poll watchers,” Mitchell said.
State law currently requires that voters be United States citizens, be at least 18 years old and live in the precinct where they vote. However, the same-day registration requirements don’t provide proof of any of that.
“The way the law is written, you can vote with just a high school ID that doesn’t tell your age and a package that was delivered to you,” Mitchell said.
HB 344 attempts to plug potential loopholes in the law that would allow people to vote fraudulently.
Democrats noted there’s no evidence of any systemic problem with Idaho’s current voter registration process, and said the bill could create unnecessary hurdles for student voters.
The measure now moves on to the Senate for further action.
DOLLARS FOR TRANSPORTATION — Gov. Brad Little’s senior staff took the unusual step of testifying in support of a bill during a Senate Transportation Committee hearing.
Deputy Chief of Staff Bobbi-Jo Meuleman said House Bill 362 is “a major step forward in addressing our transportation challenges.”
The legislation increases the percentage of gross sales tax receipt going to Idaho’s transportation system from 1 percent to 4.5 percent, or from a minimum of $15 million to a minimum of $80 million.
The $80 million would allow the Idaho Transportation Department to issue an estimated $1.6 billion in bonds to pay for statewide transportation projects. If the 4.5 percent brings in more than $80 million, the difference would go to cities and counties for local highway projects.
“This bill will help transportation everywhere in the state,” said Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, the chairman of the House Transportation Committee.
Palmer co-sponsored HB 362 with Senate Transportation Chairwoman Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian.
The Idaho Association of Counties, Association of Idaho Cities and Idaho Associated General Contractors all testified in support of the legislation.
However, Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, urged the committee to amend the bill to steer more funding to local highway districts.
He noted that it will likely take four to six years for ITD to bond for the entire $1.6 billion. That means the agency won’t need the full $80 million immediately to cover interest payments on the bonds.
Agenbroad supported the 4.5 percent shift, but proposed ramping up the $80 million payment to ITD over a period of six years. He estimated that would free up about $120 million in one-time funding for local highway projects, without negatively impacting ITD’s ability to tackle statewide projects.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, noted that Agenbroad’s proposed amendment “doesn’t change anything for anybody.” It preserves the goal of providing $80 million for ITD to use in bonding, but does so in a way that secures more funding for local districts at an earlier date.
However, Crabtree’s motion to send HB 362 to the Senate floor for possible amendments failed on a 5-4 vote. An alternative motion to send the legislation to the floor with a favorable recommendation then passed unanimously.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, supported Crabtree’s motion, and then voted with the majority to advance the bill.
The measure passed the House last week on a 59-11 vote, with Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, voting in opposition.
PROSPECTS FOR A ‘GREATER IDAHO’ — The House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee and Senate Resources and Environment Committee held a joint meeting to hear from proponents of the “Greater Idaho” proposal.
Greater Idaho is a concept being pushed by some rural Oregon residents that would shift more than 18 rural counties from Oregon to Idaho.
Mike McCarter, president of Move Oregon’s Border for a Great Idaho, said the effort stems from “a longtime cultural divide as big as the Grand Canyon” between the rural parts of Oregon and the greater Portland region.
“We know it’s necessary to have a government in place to prevent chaos,” McCarter said. “The free people in the republic of the United States have the freedom to choose who governs them, through the election process. The question now is, do we have the right to choose which state governs us?”
He noted that four Oregon counties voted on ballot measures last fall, asking whether their county commissioners should begin exploring this concept in more detail. Two approved the proposal, two others rejected it.
Five more counties will consider the proposal in May, and petitions are currently circulating in six other counties, McCarter said.
Mark Simmons, former speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives, noted that a lot of questions need to be answered before either state agrees to move forward on this idea.
The first step is to get a feel for whether rural county residents support the concept. After that, he said, the two states would have to negotiate an interstate compact spelling out how the shift would take place. And once a compact is negotiated and accepted at the state level, it would have to be approved by Congress.
In the event Greater Idaho were to become a reality, McCarter said the population of Idaho would increase by 50 percent without anyone physically moving.
“And when you add the geographic areas together, Idaho would become the third-largest state in the nation,” he said.
The hope is to have 18 rural counties and parts of three other counties agree to join Greater Idaho, McCarter said. That includes Coos County on the Oregon Coast, which would give Greater Idaho its own deep-water port.
Some Idaho lawmakers were clearly intrigued by the proposal, but the committees took no action, nor was any public testimony accepted during Monday’s joint meeting.
