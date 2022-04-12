Former Lewiston Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger will get his day in court later this month, barring any delays related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ada County District Court Judge Michael Reardon held a pretrial status conference regarding the case Monday.
Von Ehlinger attended the hearing remotely, together with his attorney, Jon Cox, and representatives from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.
Reardon noted that von Ehlinger is scheduled to go on trial April 26 on two felony counts of rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object. However, that schedule could slip if other cases take priority.
“My intention is to go forward on the 26th,” Reardon said. “If that changes, I hope we’ll know it by next week. But we may not know it until the day before the trial.”
Like other jurisdictions, Ada County delayed a number of criminal trials during the COVID-19 pandemic. Working through that backlog could prompt delays in other cases.
“The priority is on cases that have been hanging around a long time, with defendants who are in custody,” Reardon said. “Despite that, I’ll be encouraging the people who are in control of the courtrooms to (proceed with von Ehlinger’s trial) on the first day. We’ll know more next week.”
The charges against von Ehlinger stem from an incident in March 2021, during his first year in the Idaho Legislature.
The then-39-year-old lawmaker went on a dinner date with a 19-year-old House intern. After dinner they went back to von Ehlinger’s Boise apartment and had sex.
Von Ehlinger said the sex was consensual. The next day, however, the intern contacted House officials and alleged that he forced her to perform oral sex.
The allegations led to a formal ethics complaint against von Ehlinger. The House Ethics Committee eventually recommended he be censured and suspended without pay for the remainder of his term. He resigned his seat before the full House could vote on the matter.
Documents released by the Ethics Committee indicated that the Boise Police Department initially investigated the complaint, but dropped the investigation at the request of someone who’s name was redacted.
However, the department reopened the case after the allegations became public. In September, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office filed the two charges against Von Ehlinger.
Von Ehlinger pleaded not guilty during his arraignment last fall, and was released on his own recognizance at that time.
