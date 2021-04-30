Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s resignation letter was read to the House shortly after the body convened this afternoon. Here is a transcript:
“Mr. Speaker: After careful deliberation and prayer, I have determined that I will not be able to continue to effectively represent my constituents in the Idaho House of Representatives, and have decided to resign my seat, effective immediately. It is my hope that this action spares my good colleagues any more difficulty in this area.
“In having circumvented the clear requirements of House Rule 45 for a two-thirds vote on recommendation to expel, the House Ethics Committee has decided to recommend an expulsion in all but name, under the guise of censure. I maintain my innocence of any wrongdoing of which I have been accused in this matter, let alone any violation of any law, rule or policy of the state of Idaho or of this body.
“I wish my constituents, colleagues and the body all the best. It has been an honor to serve.”
In a subsequent text to the Lewiston Tribune, von Ehlinger reiterated his position that he violated no law, rule or policy regarding this matter. He said he resigned “to avoid any more involvement in this corrupt process.”