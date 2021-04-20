The House Ethics Committee has scheduled an April 28 public hearing to consider an ethics complaint against Lewiston Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger.
The date of the hearing was announced on the House floor Monday in Boise. The agenda and time of the hearing have not yet been posted.
The Ethics Committee received the complaint March 17. It alleges that von Ehlinger had “inappropriate sexual contact” with a legislative volunteer that may have violated the House Respectful Workplace guidelines.
Following a preliminary investigation, the committee last week determined there was sufficient probable cause to move forward with the complaint.
During the April 28 hearing, von Ehlinger and his accuser or her agent will both have the opportunity to present evidence and provide testimony. The committee will then provide a recommendation to the full House, which could range from dismissal of the complaint to reprimand, censure or expulsion.
As outlined in the complaint, the legislative volunteer had dinner with von Ehlinger and then went back to his apartment with him. She alleges he then began to undress her and engaged her in unconsented oral sex. She also says she told him no.
Von Ehlinger, a Republican in his first term in the Legislature, adamantly denies the allegations. He said they engaged in consensual sex, and included in his written reply the results of a polygraph examination which indicated he was being truthful when he denied that the woman told him no.
The documents released by the House Ethics Committee said the Boise Police Department initially investigated the complaint, but subsequently dropped the investigation at the request of someone whose name was redacted.
However, Ruth Brown with Idaho Reports reported Monday that the department confirmed it has an open investigation, although it declined to provide any additional information.
Von Ehlinger emailed a statement to the Lewiston Tribune last Friday saying the incident “is an embarrassment to me, but I assure my constituents in Nez Perce and Lewis counties that I have not broken any laws or legislative rules, nor have I violated the concepts of appropriate social conduct.”
At this point, it’s unclear if the Legislature will still be in session when the Ethics Committee makes a recommendation.
House rules indicate House members can only vote on the recommendation during a regular session. If the committee releases its report after the Legislature has adjourned for the year, the matter wouldn’t be considered until next year’s regular session.
