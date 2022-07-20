Von Ehlinger asks for acquittal or new trial

Aaron von Ehlinger

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — After his rape conviction, former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger has asked Ada County District Court to postpone his sentencing scheduled for next week.

Von Ehlinger was found guilty of raping a legislative intern by a 12-person jury in April. The former intern, 19 at the time of the sexual assault, said he forced himself on her at his apartment after they had dinner.

