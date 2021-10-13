Former Lewiston state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger is scheduled to appear in Ada County Magistrate Court in Boise this morning for an arraignment on felony charges of rape and forcible penetration with a foreign object.
Von Ehlinger was arrested Oct. 8 and released from custody on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. PDT before Magistrate John T. Hawley Jr. to face charges of rape and forcible penetration by use of a foreign object in connection with an incident in March when von Ehlinger was serving his first term in the Idaho Legislature. Following a dinner date with a 19-year-old House intern, they went to his apartment and had sex. Von Ehlinger said the sex was consensual, but the intern told House officials he raped her.
A no-contact order was issued Sept. 9, and a motion to seal the records in the case was filed Sept. 13 by Katelyn M. Farley, deputy Ada County prosecuting attorney, and granted the next day until further order of the court. Under Administrative Rule 32, Idaho allows for court records to be sealed temporarily in specific cases such as when the documents and materials contain highly intimate facts or statements, when they contain facts that might be libelous, or when there are documents and materials that could result in economic or financial harm to a person having an interest in the case.
According to court records, von Ehlinger’s case was sealed because “the interests in privacy are predominant over the public’s interest in disclosure,” and sealing the documents and materials “is the least restrictive measure with the privacy interests at issue” and would help preserve the integrity of the criminal case.
On Sept. 29, von Ehlinger filed a motion for discovery, requesting from the prosecutor statements, documents and other records von Ehlinger made “whether before or after arrest ... and the recorded testimony of the defendant before a grand jury which relates to the offense charged.”
Von Ehlinger also requested unredacted copies of books, documents and other materials in the possession of the prosecutor that are relevant and intended to be used at the trial. He requested reports of examinations and tests and a list of prosecution witnesses.
Motions for discovery are a common procedure before a criminal case.
