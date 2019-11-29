The volunteers at the Salvation Army Thanksgiving Day meal Thursday nearly outnumbered the guests, but that was an apt illustration of where some of the real need lies.
Lt. Jolene Aycock, corps officer for the Salvation Army, said this is the first year the organization has not had the money to fund the annual meal that serves between 250 and 300 people on Thanksgiving Day.
“All of our food this year was donated. We didn’t have the capacity in our budget to purchase any food this year,” Aycock said. “So we reached out into the community, got all the food donated (from) churches, individuals, other service groups.”
The Salvation Army has experienced “significant budget cuts over the last two years,” Aycock said. “And so we have really reached into the community to say that we really need volunteers for quite a few things … to be able to come and continue meeting needs.”
Aycock said one of the more urgent needs at this time is for bell ringers for the army’s annual fundraising campaign. This year, the organization will rely entirely on volunteers to staff the bell ringing sites, and Aycock said several individuals and groups have already signed up for full or partial eight-hour shifts.
“That’s to engage the community and to get everyone involved and have a way to give back,” she said. “And it’s also proven that a volunteer bell ringer raises 50 percent more than a paid bell ringer.”
Aycock said an eight-hour shift as a bell ringer provides 250 hot meals at the Salvation Army center; as many as 44 beds on a cold night; and Christmas meals for 18 families.
“So the impact is huge with just eight hours of bell ringing,” Aycock said.
The dining hall and kitchen were packed with volunteers mixing mashed potato flakes and gravy, pouring coffee, serving turkey and stuffing and making sure guests found a place to sit and feel comfortable.
Frane Leone of Lewiston has helped out in the Salvation Army kitchen for three years and this year was joined by her grandson, Ty Barrett, who recently moved from Portland, Ore.
“Well, I think to commune with the community — that’s what it’s about,” Leone said of her reasons for helping with the meal. “And enjoying the friendship that we all bring to each other. Some of those don’t have friendships outside these doors, and so they come in and we welcome them and that’s what it’s all about.”
Leone said she was especially happy to have her grandson working with her this year.
“I feel like we should be giving back right now,” Barrett said. “I know I’ve been on hard times before and I feel like there’s a lot of people in the valley going through that. And I just feel like I’m doing my part.”
Idaho state Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, and his wife, Jean, were among the 100 or so volunteers pitching in for the event.
“I’ve done this kind of activity for a long time,” Johnson said. “So our children are grown up and they’re with their families, so I think, for us, it’s just kind of a way to share with others. I think we’re all blessed and we should all be thankful for what we have, so I don’t mind just mingling, although sometimes folks don’t open up to you a whole lot. But you just kind of be among them and say, `Hey, you know, we’re all together.’ ”
Doreen Weeks wore a happy, engaging smile as she greeted people at the door and helped show them to a place at the table.
Weeks, originally from Texas, has lived in the area only a few months, but volunteered as part of her group from Gateway Church.
“I just enjoyed it so much, getting involved, so I brought my sister and just thought this would be a great way for us to spend our Thanksgiving,” Weeks said.
As an usher, “I’m helping to seat people and welcome them today, and just giving some love and some hope to people. Always with a smile, of course. That’s just my natural personality and my heart — taking a minute to hear if they want to share something.”
Anyone wishing to volunteer for the Salvation Army bell ringing campaign may sign up on the website: www.ringforchange.com.
