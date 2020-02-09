It didn’t take long for two University of Idaho roommates to get the hang of building bird boxes.
Volunteers Jessie Valentine, 19, of Dana Point, Calif., and Harlee Benkula, 21, of Buhl, hammered out five before lunch was served Saturday at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office in the Lewiston Orchards.
“It’s going pretty fast, and it’s really fun,” Valentine said during a short break. “I think we had three done in the first hour.”
“My family is big into hunting, fishing and camping, and I like to volunteer with Fish and Game whenever I can,” Benkula said. “This is our first time making bird boxes, and we’ve learned some interesting things about birds today. For instance, the male wren builds a bunch of nests and then the female picks one.”
The students were among about 45 people of all ages who gathered on a soggy February day to help out their feathered friends and reap the rewards of volunteerism. The sounds of laughter, drills and saws filled the air as the project got into full swing.
“Volunteering is where it’s at,” said Cliff Swanson, a 73-year-old retired math teacher from Troy. “It feels good to give back, and we have a lot of fun. The Fish and Game people really know how to take care of their volunteers. Everyone here looks forward to the hot lunch.”
Bill Seybold, the volunteer coordinator at Fish and Game, said the group was on schedule to make about 160 boxes from lumber donated by the Idaho Forest Group in Grangeville.
“I think this is a wonderful opportunity to get people from the community together who want to make a difference,” Seybold said as he helped stack finished boxes in the back of a pickup-truck.
Jen Bruns, regional communications manager for Idahdo Fish and Game, said the boxes will be used by bluebirds and wrens. The finished products are available at the office for a $7 donation with the proceeds going toward a wildlife habitat area located nearby.
“Folks like to give back and make a difference for wildlife, and this is a way they can do that,” Bruns said. “It seems like everybody loves birds. It doesn’t take a lot of property to have one of these boxes at your house, and it provides a neat connection to wildlife. People can watch birds right outside their window.”
Tom Partington, a Moscow retiree and Audubon Society member, said he enjoys the annual event for a variety of reasons, including woodworking and hanging out with Fish and Game employees.
“They are exemplary people,” Partington said. “It’s a very good day. The facilities are spacious, and we have a very good turnout of people here assembling bird nest boxes. Everyone is thoroughly enjoying it.”
Steve Ford, 68, of Genesee, a retired landscaper and member of the Lewis and Clark Master Naturalist program, said he enjoyed working alongside UI student Zoie Anderson, 23, of Moscow.
“The great part about this is the blending of generations,” Ford said. “It helps us old guys stay active and keeps us young. It gives us all a chance to interact with people who share the same interests.”
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.