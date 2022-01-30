No one answered when a survey taker for the annual point-in-time homeless count knocked on the door of a camper parked along the Snake River in Asotin County.
A chimney for an after-market wood stove protruded from a window in the makeshift dwelling, creating a fire hazard, said Heather Cochrell, housing program manager at Quality Behavioral Health in Clarkston.
Plastic covered the window in place of glass that had long since broken.
“It’s really kind of sad because everyone deserves a home and to be treated like a human being,” she said.
The teams of people that go out to count the homeless never know what they will find. Often it’s tough, resilient individuals tolerating hardships like frostbite because they have no place else to go.
In Idaho, it’s similar, said Steve Thomas, executive director of Family Promise of the Lewis Clark Valley.
A team heading to an event in Orofino for the count took backroads and found a group of four or five campers where people were living without water or electricity under the radar of housing officials, he said.
Rarely do they see minors, Cochrell said. Typically parents make alternative arrangements for their children to prevent them from living on the streets.
They’ve encountered pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, sedans and recreational vehicles not connected to utilities crammed with belongings serving as homes for people.
“They might be the only thing they own,” she said.
Occasionally they find someone who chooses it as a lifestyle, such as a military veteran with a robust set of survival skills who enjoys the freedom of being able to roam wherever he wants.
But that seems to be the exception, Cochrell said.
“For the most part,” she said, “people are wanting to do whatever they can to get out of the situation they’re in.”
