Volunteer pilots offer to fly patients in states like Idaho to abortion clinics

A woman mails a letter at the downtown Boise post office to Idaho Governor Brad Little as part of a protest over Senate Bill 1309 on Saturday, March, 19, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. The proposed law would ban abortion after 6-weeks from conception. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP)

 Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman

Now that Idaho’s trigger law banning nearly all abortion procedures at any stage of pregnancy is in effect, one of the closest abortion clinics is at least a four-hour drive from the Treasure Valley.

Millions of Americans who live in states that have banned abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade now live hours from an accessible clinic.

