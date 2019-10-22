Volunteer firefighter aims for Asotin mayor job

ASOTIN — Two names appear on the ballot in the Asotin mayor’s race, but only one candidate is actively seeking the job.
Dwayne Paris, a volunteer firefighter who currently serves on the city council, is up against Jeff Miner, who attempted to withdraw from the contest shortly after filing.
Because the candidates signed up to run during a special three-day filing period, there was no withdrawal option, said Asotin County Auditor Darla McKay. Miner did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Paris, who works for Clearwater Paper, said he decided to seek the position now held by Vikki Bonfield after receiving support and encouragement from community members. Bonfield is stepping down after serving two terms in the city’s top job.
“I am running for mayor to ensure that all residents, young or old, feel they can have a voice,” Paris said.
He described himself as a straightforward person who does his best to give back to the community. During his stint on the council, Paris said he’s tried to use a “common sense” approach to dealing with issues and also strives to make sure every person who approaches the council is treated “fairly and equally.”
“In the next four years, I believe work needs to be done to find a balanced and efficient way to move our public safety infrastructure forward to ensure the continued safety of our community and visitors,” he said.
Paris, a former New Mexico law enforcement officer, is a member of the Asotin Fire Department and helped start a successful junior firefighting program a few years ago. He was appointed to the city council in 2018.
Paris and his wife, Amy, moved to Asotin 14 years ago. Raising two daughters in a small town has been a positive experience, he said.
“This community has given them opportunities they would not have had elsewhere,” Paris said. “One is now a sophomore at Washington State University, and the other one is a sophomore in high school. Amongst other things, I have been a cheer dad, softball coach, firefighter-EMT and councilman. I look forward to continuing my service with our fire department, and assisting our citizens with the dignity and respect they deserve.”
One other contested race is going before Asotin voters this fall. Teacher Steve Cowdrey, a former Asotin mayor, is running against Eric Heier, a branch manager for an industrial supply company, for a two-year seat on the Asotin City Council.
In addition, teacher Dave Weakland is running unopposed for a four-year term, and Lori R. Loseth, an instructor at Walla Walla Community College, is seeking reelection to her council position. Councilor Jennifer Bly is retiring and did not seek another term.
Ballots were mailed late last week and must be returned to the auditor on or before Nov. 5.
Dwayne Paris
Age: 46
Office seeking: Mayor of Asotin
Employment: Transportation coordinator for Clearwater Paper and volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician for city of Asotin
Family: Married with two daughters
Education: Studied at New Mexico State University
Political experience: Currently serving on Asotin City Council
Time living in Asotin: 14 years