Vista reports profit in third quarter

Vista Outdoor experienced its first profitable quarter in more than 1½ years in the last part of 2019, but the company’s executives believe they still face challenges.
The ammunition maker and outdoor products company earned $14.7 million in October, November and December, the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year.
The last time Vista had net profit for a quarter was in the last three months of 2017, when it made $53.7 million.
“We are pleased to see continued stabilization of the ammunition market, alongside year-over-year growth for many of our brands,” said Vista CEO Chris Metz in a news release issued Thursday.
“While the external environment remains fluid, we continue to favorably position Vista Outdoor to deliver strong, profitable growth,” he said.
Vista’s stock price closed at $9.42 per share Thursday, following a full day of trading after the news release about the company’s third-quarter performance was issued. The per-share price of the stock has fluctuated between $4.30 and $10.42 in the past year.
Even though the company has made considerable progress, it’s still tackling several issues, including in rimfire ammunition, a product Vista manufactures in Lewiston, where it is one of the largest employers. Rimfire ammunition is typically used in .22-caliber firearms.
“What we have not seen pick up, which is critically important to our business, given our large market share, is rimfire,” Metz said in a conference call for stock market analysts Thursday.
“... Rimfire continues to be soft,” he said. “... We are the number one share leader in rimfire. We own probably about 50 percent plus of the market. And our business is considerably off this year.”
Vista is also dealing with Walmart’s decision to discontinue selling ammunition for semi-automatic rifles and handguns after the end of December and the United States’ trade war with China.
Walmart withdrew certain types of cartridges from its inventory as it dealt with the aftermath of what the retailer described as a “hate-filled attack” at its El Paso, Texas, store in August that left 22 people dead.
“The full impact is just beginning to be felt,” Metz said of Walmart’s decision. “It can take up to a year or more, in some cases, to establish a new equilibrium.”
Vista has been working with its other customers to carry the products that Walmart did.
“We view this as a near-term headwind and (it) does not change our long-term growth strategy as the market share and innovation leader,” he said.
As Walmart executives navigate changes in the retail landscape, they’re also keeping a close eye on how the United States’ Jan. 15 trade agreement with China affects their business.
“The ... agreement mitigated against future potential tariffs, but did not remove tariffs currently in place on many of our products,” Metz said.
