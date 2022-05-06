Vista Outdoor, the outdoor equipment and shooting sports manufacturer that has a factory in Lewiston, announced Thursday it intends to split into two independent but publicly traded companies.
The move, to be completed via a tax-free spinoff, was unanimously approved by the company’s board of directors. When complete, Vista’s Outdoor Products segment will become an independent company with brands like CamelBak that makes backpacks with water bladders, helmet makers Bell and Giro, Camp Chef that makes outdoor grills and cooking equipment and optic makers Bushnell and Bushnell Golf among others. The new company will be led by current Vista Outdoors CEO Chris Metz and be renamed at a later date.
The Sportings Products segment, which handles manufacture of ammunition brands like Federal, Remington, CCI, Speer, Estate Cartridge and HEVI-Shot, some of which is based in Lewiston, will also become an independent company. Jason Vanderbrink, who leads the segment, will become the CEO of the new company, which will also receive a new name at a later date.
“As a result of the separation, our Outdoor Products and Sporting Products businesses will have resources, management teams and capital allocation priorities tailored to their respective strategic goals,” Metz said in a news release. “We are confident that this increased focus will better allow each company to deliver long-term value for its shareholders, employees, customers and other stakeholders.
The split is expected to be complete in 2023. Metz will continue to lead Vista Outdoor in the interim.