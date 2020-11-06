Vista Outdoor reports 2nd straight profitable quarter

Vista Outdoor’s rebound has continued, with the company reporting its second consecutive profitable quarter after four years of fiscal losses.
The company made $80 million in its 2021 fiscal year second quarter that ended Sept. 27, after earning $40.5 million in April, May and June, according to a news release issued Thursday. Those figures compare with a loss of $28.5 million for the same time in 2019.
Sales in Vista’s most recent quarter were $380 million for shooting sports and $195 million for outdoor products, a segment that includes goods such as Camp Chef outdoor stoves and Bell bicycle helmets.
“The resiliency of our people and the nimbleness of our operating model enabled us to not only weather the pandemic, but frankly thrive in the toughest of circumstances,” said Vista Outdoor CEO Chris Metz in a conference call for stock market analysts.
The staff delivered “outstanding results across the businesses in the second quarter, where we saw growing consumer demand for all of our key brands,” he said.
Vista’s per-share stock price was $22.06 at the close of the stock market Thursday, compared with $7 per share a year ago.
The company manufactures ammunition at its CCI/Speer facility in Lewiston, where it is one of the community’s largest employers.
Vista’s shooting sports segment was one of many bright spots in the earnings, Metz said. Besides Lewiston, it also includes Federal in Minnesota and an Arkansas plant Vista recently acquired through a bankruptcy auction of the Remington Outdoor Co.
“We’ve cleaned inventory in all retail and wholesale locations, despite us producing flat out for six months,” Metz said. “There’s no build up of inventory at any of our customers. In fact, every one of them would like significantly more.”
And Vista presently has more than a year’s worth of orders for ammunition that are in excess of a billion dollars, he said.
“This is unprecedented for our company,” Metz said. “With demand far outstripping supply and inventory levels in the channel at all-time lows, we see strong demand continuing.”
Civil unrest, a heightened desire for personal protection and increases in recreational shooting are among the reasons for heightened demand, Metz said. He expects that trend to continue in a time when COVID-19 has changed the way people recreate.
“Our improved revenue in the quarter was the result of several factors (including) our drive to enhance our e-commerce capabilities, increasing our marketing efforts (to) meet consumers where they shop, which is increasingly online, (and) the ongoing shift in consumer preferences toward outdoor activities that can be enjoyed in safe and socially distant ways,” he said.
