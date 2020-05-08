Vista Outdoor reports $155M loss last year

Vista Outdoor experienced a multimillion-dollar loss for a fourth consecutive fiscal year, but the company’s CEO believes his business is on the right track.
The ammunition and outdoor products company lost $155 million in the 2020 fiscal year that ended March 31, according to financial results released Thursday.
That follows losses of $648 million in fiscal year 2019, $60.2 million in fiscal year 2018 and $274 million in fiscal year 2017.
Much of the most recent loss involved a $156 million charge for impairment of goodwill and intangibles taken on the outdoor products segment of the business that sells items such as golf gear and CamelBak hydration packs.
The shooting sports segment of Vista is the one that makes cartridges in Lewiston and Anoka, Minn.
Vista Outdoor CEO Chris Metz offered little explanation about the charge in a conference call for stock market analysts Thursday, and a company spokesman didn’t respond to questions about it.
The charge, Metz said, had to do with an annual test the company took in early January when its stock price was $7 per share. That stock price, he said, affected the process the company uses to determine the amount of the charge.
On Thursday, Vista’s stock price was $7.09 per share when the market closed.
In spite of the setback of the $156 million charge, Metz said that Vista is gaining ground on multiple fronts.
“While much more work remains, we are pleased our efforts are moving us forward,” he said.
The business navigated a significant shift in the market after Walmart stopped selling certain types of ammunition for semi-automatic rifles and handguns at the end of December in response to a shooting in August at an El Paso, Texas, store that left 22 people dead.
“We’re going to make up for all of that Walmart volume faster than we thought we would,” Metz said.
Vista is also seeing growing demand for ammunition. That’s a trend that began before COVID-19 after years of sluggish sales that started when Donald Trump was elected president, diminishing fears among gun enthusiasts, who had worried about new regulations.
The change is partly explained by the ongoing popularity of shooting sports, Metz said.
“We’re going to have to continue to run our facilities all out to be able to fill the shelves even as the demand continues,” he said.
Plus, Vista is benefiting from efforts it made to improve its online sales infrastructure. Consumers were already making more purchases on the internet before the coronavirus pandemic, Metz said. Stay-home orders and temporary store closures accelerated that shift, he said.
Moving forward, Metz said, Vista is well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities new circumstances present.
“The world has experienced life without everyday essentials, yet a variety of metrics, surveys and walks around the neighborhood are showing the outdoors has been a source of comfort, healing and enjoyment for millions of people around the world.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.