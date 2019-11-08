Vista Outdoor braces for Walmart pinch

Walmart’s decision to stop carrying ammunition used in semi-automatic rifles and handguns is one of the challenges Vista Outdoor faces halfway through its fiscal year.
Vista Outdoor lost $12 million in its second quarter that runs from July through September, adding to the $16.5 million it lost in its first quarter, according to an earnings report it released Thursday.
That report compares with a loss of $85 million in the first two quarters of the previous fiscal year. Vista’s per-share stock price climbed $2.15 on Thursday, to $9.05, following a full day of trading after its quarterly results were announced.
Vista manufactures ammunition in Lewiston, where it is one of the largest employers. Its Lewiston plants are part of a business that also makes ammunition in Minnesota and sells outdoor recreation products through brands such as Camp Chef, Camelbak and Bell, a maker of helmets.
Vista anticipates its issues will continue in coming months as it figures out how to cope with a reduction in business from Walmart and the United States’ trade war with China.
Walmart announced in early September it would be discontinuing sales of certain types of ammunition.
The retailer was dealing with the aftermath of what it described in a prepared statement as a “hate-filled attack” where 48 people were shot and 22 were killed at one of its stores in El Paso, Texas.
The types of ammunition that Walmart is removing from its shelves include .223 caliber and 5.56x45 mm. Those calibers are for hunting rifles and “large capacity clips on military-style weapons,” according to Walmart’s statement.
Vista’s executives believe that consumers will still buy the ammunition elsewhere and have done an in-depth analysis to identify other places to sell it.
“We’re working really hard,” said Vista CEO Chris Metz. “We’ve got a punch list over a page deep of customers and programs.”
On the outdoor recreation side of the business, Vista has been grappling with the United States’ strained relationship with China.
“In some product categories, more than 90 percent of global production capacity is in China,” he said. “Simply relocating these operations to meet the political challenges of today is not feasible, or even a realistic business strategy in the short term.”
Tariff-induced price increases at Camp Chef reduced sales, profitability and cost an undisclosed number of jobs.
In response, Vista has won cost reductions from suppliers, found non-Chinese alternatives and, in certain instances, raised prices.
“This has been a delicate step as we typically drive pricing based on market demands, but tariffs have forced our hands in some instances,” Metz said.
Moving forward, Metz said, a strategy of bolstering e-commerce will be important. That approach has involved creating a website where customers can buy Lewiston-made Speer ammunition, which is one of 16 websites that have been introduced.
“Loyal consumers can now find their favorite hard-to-find or always out-of-stock products directly from us,” Metz said.
