Visitor from the Cretaceous period

A group of youngsters reacts as a Tyrannosaurus rex roars while parading through the pavilion at the Nez Perce County Fair on Thursday in Lewiston. The fair will continue the next three days in the Lewiston Orchards.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A group of youngsters reacts as a Tyrannosaurus rex roars while parading through the pavilion at the Nez Perce County Fair on Thursday in Lewiston. The fair will continue the next three days in the Lewiston Orchards.