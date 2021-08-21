A mass screening at Cottonwood’s North Idaho Correctional Institution on Monday found 51 inmates infected with COVID-19 and another inmate tested positive for the illness three days later.
The inmates who contracted COVID-19 are being monitored closely, said Jeff Ray, a spokesman for the Idaho Department of Correction, in an email Friday.
Medical personnel are completing daily symptom checks on all 52, and a security officer on their unit is watching for issues, he said.
“We have not had any of the 52 require hospital care,” Ray said. “A majority have been asymptomatic. Only a few have had minor symptoms.”
The spread of the virus at NICI accounts for most of the 59 cases that were reported in Idaho County on Wednesday.
Besides the inmates, three NICI staff members tested positive for COVID-19 this month.
The Department of Correction doesn’t know how the COVID-19 cases at NICI originated, Ray said.
Temperature checks are done daily on all 410 inmates at NICI and staff have temperature checks at the start of their shifts.
Plus, the Idaho Department of Correction tests inmates and staff monthly at its facilities.
At the most recent routine inmate testing at the Idaho Correctional Institution – Orofino on Aug. 10, no COVID-19 cases were detected, Ray said.
Two employees at the Orofino facility did test positive this month as well as a Corizon employee who works at that prison, he said.
Corizon is the company that provides medical care to prisoners at Idaho Department of Correction facilities.
One of the staff members was quarantined at home at the time of the positive test after being in close proximity with someone who had COVID-19, Ray said.
Typically employees return to work 10 days after the onset of symptoms if they are recovered and the absences are covered with their sick and vacation leave, Ray said.
Elsewhere in the area, more COVID-19 illnesses were reported in every county in the region other than Garfield County.
Nez Perce County had the most new cases with 42. Latah County reported 22 cases Friday while Lewis County had 19. Idaho County had 11 new infections and Clearwater County had seven.
In southeastern Washington, Asotin County and Whitman County each had 23 new infections.
