Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
McCall-Donnelly School District trustees finalized rules Monday for when students and staff will no longer be required to wear face masks indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Masks will go from “required” to “recommended” when community transmission rates are changed from the current “high” rating as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, trustees said.
The rating would need to change to “substantial,” “moderate” or “low” for two consecutive weeks for the mask rule to be loosened.
The CDC defines “high” transmission as 100 or more cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
The CDC also includes a metric on the percent of COVID-19 tests that are positive, but M-D trustees included only transmission rates in their new guideline.
Tying the district’s mask mandate to community transmission rates was the third and final benchmark that trustees approved.
Previously approved benchmarks include the lifting of crisis standards of care in the state’s hospitals and vaccine availability for youth age 5 and older.
“COVID is not going away, we have to figure out how to live in this world with COVID and how to support our kids and our teachers and what does that look like,” Trustee Heidi Galyardt said.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday
Blue Tick Coffee offers drinks, snacks, ‘a touch of love’
LUCILE — Julie Kinskie had the dream to open her own business, but she had an ulterior motive.
“I really wanted a good cup of coffee,” she laughed.
But seriously, “It was something I always wanted to do,” she continued, “and I wanted to get to know people; that was huge. And figure out more about the community we’re living in right now.”
If you’re needing a frappe, a mocha, an Americano or just something hot and black, north of Riggins on U.S. Highway 95 at Lucile is Blue Tick Coffee. Kinskie opened the hut at the pullout to the community in May, and since she has developed a growing customer base from the area, with regional commuters, as well as from the tourist trade moving along U.S. Highway 95.
“We sell lots of stuff. Any kind of coffee drink you can imagine,” she said, as well as soft-serve ice cream, hot dogs, nachos and pretzel bits “for quick snacks to keep you on the road,” and a popular favorite: breakfast sandwiches. Local resident Denise VanDyke makes all the hut’s baked goods, homemade to order.
“Everything stays super fresh, and when I run out, I text her and she runs down with more the next day” Kinskie said. “I feel very spoiled.”
She and her husband, Ray, have owned property in Lucile for more than two and a half years. The couple originate from Whidbey Island, Wash., where they still own and operate a construction business. Originally, moving here was in the plan for five years down the road, but COVID-19 changed their plans and they took advantage of the local market to sell their home and move to Lucile full time. The couple has four children: three are out on their own, and their youngest, Ryder, is attending Salmon River High School in Riggins.
The business is named after Kinskie’s four blue tick hounds: “I love them, and they’ve all gained, like, 30 pounds from me being here,” she smiled.
With this hut now established, she is looking to put in a second one on the south end of Riggins, tentatively sometime in February or March.
On her business slogan, Kinskie said, “If you make a good product, and don’t be cheap, they’ll come back.”
Blue Tick Coffee is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. MST Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Find them on Facebook, and text for drinks or food at (360) 914-1833.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday