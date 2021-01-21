A single coronavirus death was reported in the region Wednesday at a time when other measures of the pandemic hinted COVID-19 might be loosening its grip on the region.
No additional information was released about the fatality in Whitman County where the COVID-19 death toll has reached 35.
North central Idaho has experienced a decrease in COVID-19 cases and deaths, said Scott Schlegel, a spokesman for Public Health – Idaho North Central District, in an email.
On Wednesday, a total of 20 infections were reported in Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties, where there were no new fatalities. Nez Perce County and Latah County each had nine new illnesses, while Idaho County had two.
Case totals in the five-county region trended upward as the fall progressed, going from 356 in August to 605 in September to 1,162 in October.
Cases topped out in November, when 2,836 were reported, but that was followed by 1,668 in December and 677 so far in January.
District officials believe the decline is because of the combination of precautions, including wearing masks and social distancing, which they are asking the public to continue, he said.
“Since the mask mandates in both Lewiston and Moscow, we have seen a downward trend in total cases,” Schlegel said. “... Until we have a much larger group of our population completely vaccinated, we still have a risk of spreading this virus.”
Across the river, Asotin County had only one new case and no deaths on Wednesday. Its incidence rate per 100,000 people was at 237 Wednesday for the most recent 14 days, the lowest rate in nearly three months and hospitalizations are at zero, said Brady Woodbury, administrator of the Asotin County Public Health District.
Even though some numbers may signal the pandemic could be easing, Woodbury agreed with Schlegel that it’s too soon for people to let their guards down.
“That’s the most important (message),” he said. “Keep being vigilant. We’ve only vaccinated a tiny fraction of the people who need to be vaccinated to control the spread of this.”
Elsewhere in southeastern Washington, Whitman County had 15 new cases and Garfield County had no new infections.
In other coronavirus news, Lewis-Clark State College reported it had just two positives out of 413 tests, for a positivity rate of 0.48 percent, after administering tests on Jan. 6 and Friday, according to a news release from the college.
Overall, the school has eight active confirmed cases, all at its Lewiston campus as of Wednesday. Six of them are students and two are faculty or staff, according to its website.
The tests were required for student-athletes, students living on campus, and students who will be doing health-care clinicals or teaching internships. Tests were also available to any faculty or staff members who wanted to be tested.
